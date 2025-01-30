Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

