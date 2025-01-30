Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $171.27 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

