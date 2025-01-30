Ferguson Shapiro LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 3.45% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 82,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of GLIN opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.