Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $70.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 26.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 2.30% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $70,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.