Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $638,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

