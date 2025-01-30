Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance
FDIF stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.54.
Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF
About Fidelity Disruptors ETF
The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Disruptors ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Kimberly-Clark: A Regal Opportunity in This Dividend King
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Stocks With Above-Market Yields Just Raised Payments Further
- What is a support level?
- Arista Networks’ Stock Plunge: Buying Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.