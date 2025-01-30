Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

FDIF stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptors ETF

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF ( NASDAQ:FDIF Free Report ) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

