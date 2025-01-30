Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 1,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

