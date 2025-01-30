Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Shares Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 1,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
