Financial Review: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -14.37% N/A -14.59% STAG Industrial 23.94% 5.27% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Selectis Health and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 0.00 STAG Industrial 0 4 4 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

STAG Industrial has a consensus target price of $40.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given STAG Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than Selectis Health.

88.7% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and STAG Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $36.78 million 0.17 -$3.97 million ($1.79) -1.12 STAG Industrial $707.84 million 8.73 $192.85 million $0.99 34.26

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats Selectis Health on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

