Financial Review: Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) & EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Vsee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of EUDA Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vsee Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vsee Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EUDA Health and Vsee Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $3.71 million 25.89 -$10.04 million N/A N/A Vsee Health N/A N/A -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Vsee Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EUDA Health.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EUDA Health and Vsee Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 1 4.00 Vsee Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and Vsee Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Vsee Health N/A -182.59% -58.26%

Summary

EUDA Health beats Vsee Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc. provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions. Its telehealth platform provides a set of building blocks to solve needs of clients. VSee Health, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

