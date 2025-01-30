First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 9.82% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $29.10 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

