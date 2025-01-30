First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 9.82% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $29.10 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $30.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.
About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Stocks With Above-Market Yields Just Raised Payments Further
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Arista Networks’ Stock Plunge: Buying Opportunity for Investors?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- As China Tightens Rare Earth Exports, These 3 Stocks Are in Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.