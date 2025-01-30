First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 61,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

