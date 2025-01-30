First Affirmative Financial Network Has $568,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, January 10th. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

