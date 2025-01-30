First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,012 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 767,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,395,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after purchasing an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after buying an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,602,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,514,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.