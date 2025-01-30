First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

