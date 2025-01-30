First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%.
First Busey Price Performance
NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88.
First Busey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on First Busey
About First Busey
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Busey
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- ASML: Strengths and Upside Remain Despite DeepSeek Worries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Royal Caribbean Soars, But Smooth Sailing Isn’t Guaranteed
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark: A Regal Opportunity in This Dividend King
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.