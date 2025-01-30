First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given New $2,384.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,199.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $1,438.08 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,169.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,045.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.