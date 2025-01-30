First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.58. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.02.

Insider Activity

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,448. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $296,792.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,087.33. The trade was a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

