First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $18,622.20 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,815.15. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 419,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,724. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

