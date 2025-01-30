First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

