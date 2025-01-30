First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.26% of First Western Financial worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 446,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,019 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 208,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its position in First Western Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 120,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW opened at $20.99 on Thursday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.68.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

