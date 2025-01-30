Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Flagstar Financial had a negative net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flagstar Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flagstar Financial

About Flagstar Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.