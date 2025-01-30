Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.570-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$25.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion. Flex also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Flex Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Flex has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

