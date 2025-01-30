FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.40 and last traded at $66.47. 7,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.