Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of FOR opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 330,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

