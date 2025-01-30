Fortive Corporation Announces Board Changes

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) recently disclosed important updates regarding its Board of Directors in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 28, 2025, Alan G. Spoon informed the Board of Directors of his decision not to seek re-election as a director at the company’s upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for June 3, 2025. Alongside this announcement, Spoon will retire from the Board effective on the date of the Annual Meeting.

The decision by Alan G. Spoon to step down as a director was communicated as being independent of any disagreements with the company on operational matters, policies, or practices. In response to Mr. Spoon’s retirement notification, the Board approved a reduction in its size from nine to eight directors, coinciding with Spoon’s departure post the Annual Meeting in June.

Furthermore, effective January 28, 2025, the Board appointed Sharmistha Dubey, an existing independent director of Fortive Corporation, as the Chair of the Board, succeeding Alan G. Spoon.

Fortive Corporation’s current Vice President, Daniel B. Kim, signed the filing report on behalf of the company on January 29, 2025. The corporation’s executive team is dedicated to upholding transparency and compliance with all regulatory requirements.

These changes within the Board of Directors at Fortive are indicative of the company’s commitment to maintaining effective corporate governance and strategic leadership.

The Form 8-K filing provides shareholders and the public with essential information regarding key corporate developments. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to observe how these changes impact the company’s direction and governance moving forward.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

