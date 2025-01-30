Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,902 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

