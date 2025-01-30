Foster Group Inc. Makes New $121,000 Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 376.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. CWM LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

