Foster & Motley Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 389,581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

