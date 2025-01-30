Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.