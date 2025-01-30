Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 506.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.56.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $368.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.94 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $376.61.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

