Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 59,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

FDLO opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

