Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

BATS:FFLC opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

