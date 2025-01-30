Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,953 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

