Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 192,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,418,233,000 after buying an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 42,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,223,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $417.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $329.24 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

