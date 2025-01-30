Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 262765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

