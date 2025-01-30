Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 428.1% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,052. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

