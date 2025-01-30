FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

RDVI stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.