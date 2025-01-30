FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Issued By Zacks Research

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.67. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in TriMas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TriMas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 252,537 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in TriMas by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 179,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

