Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
