Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price target on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

