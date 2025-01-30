Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 15.8% – Should You Buy?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 137,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 31,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.80.

About Galway Metals

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.