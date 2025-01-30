Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 322 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $978.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $418.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $899.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

