Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $218,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOW opened at $261.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.10 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.