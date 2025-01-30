Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $559,000 Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.33.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

