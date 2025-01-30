Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.