Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $87.57 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

