GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €49.50 ($51.56) and last traded at €49.60 ($51.67). Approximately 167,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.62 ($51.69).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

