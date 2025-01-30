Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 121447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
Gemfields Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a market cap of £65.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.11.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).
See Also
