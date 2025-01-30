General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $198.88 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $104.98 and a 12-month high of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

