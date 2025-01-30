General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,190.12. This represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

