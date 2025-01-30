Genius Sports’ (GENI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.15. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 64,955 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

