Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 33,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

